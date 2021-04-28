Chart Size Picker

Emily Thompson

A little piece of unused UI from an old project that still makes me smile... This "size picker" allowed users to specify the size of a chart that would be used within a power point presentation. This audience frequently referred to sizes in terms of space used on the page ("make this chart one third by half page"). Popover includes a visual picker, select menu, and the ability to input values directly.

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
