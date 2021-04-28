woshiyanl

Bender Show - Character Branding

woshiyanl
woshiyanl
  • Save
Bender Show - Character Branding grafic futurama character branding illustration
Download color palette

Bender Show is inspired by Futurama.

I want to express my daily preferences in the form of images and brand them. In order to expand my design capabilities beyond UI & Web design.

More details：https://www.behance.net/gallery/118454551/Bender-Show-Character-Branding
---
Wish you like it! Press "L".

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2021
woshiyanl
woshiyanl

More by woshiyanl

View profile
    • Like