Clickable Agency

Liverpool F.C — Logo Redesign Concept

Clickable Agency
Clickable Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Liverpool F.C — Logo Redesign Concept concept identity white bird branding illustrator sport redesign liverpool football soccer red lines modern minimalistic logotype logo design logo design
Liverpool F.C — Logo Redesign Concept concept identity white bird branding illustrator sport redesign liverpool football soccer red lines modern minimalistic logotype logo design logo design
Liverpool F.C — Logo Redesign Concept concept identity white bird branding illustrator sport redesign liverpool football soccer red lines modern minimalistic logotype logo design logo design
Liverpool F.C — Logo Redesign Concept concept identity white bird branding illustrator sport redesign liverpool football soccer red lines modern minimalistic logotype logo design logo design
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png
  3. 3.png
  4. 4.png

Hey there!

The Liverpool F.C logo has a vast history. We value and respect it immensely, but what if you dream up, follow the examples of Man City, Juventus, Inter, and others who have updated their emblems to keep up with the times?

Meet the alternative modern minimalistic logo of the reds! Naturally, we did not even think about changing Liverbird for anything else. We just presented it more graphically in tight lines and bends. YNWA!

Press “L” if you like it ❤️
Press “Hire us” if you want to work with us.
Check our works on:
Instagram | Facebook | Behance
Visit our page

Clickable Agency
Clickable Agency
Creative solutions for your business. Got a project?✉️
Hire Us

More by Clickable Agency

View profile
    • Like