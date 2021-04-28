Paulo Fehlauer

Ponte Nórdica No Ar - Nordic Film Festival

films directory listing wordpress film festival
2021 edition of Ponte Nórdica No Ar, an online film festival dedicated to nordic films. The website includes a filterable listing of film posters + user registration (required to watch the movies) + geoblocking (because of distribution rights).

Built in Wordpress.

UI adapted from design by Bea Costa.

Visit at https://pontenordica.com.br/

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
