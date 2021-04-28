Julis Setyawan

Redesign The Nintendo Entertainment System 1983

Julis Setyawan
Julis Setyawan
  • Save
Redesign The Nintendo Entertainment System 1983 play games nintendo switch 3d modeling nintendo64 3ddesign illustration assets blender 3d artist porfolio nintendo console 3dconcept 3d branding design
Download color palette

when I was a kid, I used to own this console. and make childhood memories very beautiful

follow my artstation
https://www.artstation.com/julissetyawan

Julis Setyawan
Julis Setyawan

More by Julis Setyawan

View profile
    • Like