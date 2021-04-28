ryan shumway

Single House

ryan shumway
ryan shumway
  • Save
Single House sun pine illustration simple house
Download color palette

Inspired by the Canopy Studio as well as Mattis Bødtker, I wanted to try to make a minimal illustration of a single house on a hillside with a setting sun.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2021
ryan shumway
ryan shumway

More by ryan shumway

View profile
    • Like