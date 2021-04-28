MIT+ Mostra Internacional de Teatro de São Paulo

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
A multimedia platform that brings together great performing arts works from all over the world. Comprised of a searchable directory of videos and text essays, carefully curated by the client + scheduled streaming sessions of selected plays.
Backend built in Wordpress, serving content to a ReactJS app through REST API.
UI design by Pedro Capetini
React development by Esthon Jr.
Visit at https://mitmais.org/