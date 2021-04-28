Paulo Fehlauer

MIT+ Mostra Internacional de Teatro de São Paulo

Paulo Fehlauer
Paulo Fehlauer
  • Save
MIT+ Mostra Internacional de Teatro de São Paulo streaming theater performing arts wordpress reactjs wordpress development headless
Download color palette

A multimedia platform that brings together great performing arts works from all over the world. Comprised of a searchable directory of videos and text essays, carefully curated by the client + scheduled streaming sessions of selected plays.

Backend built in Wordpress, serving content to a ReactJS app through REST API.

UI design by Pedro Capetini
React development by Esthon Jr.

Visit at https://mitmais.org/

Paulo Fehlauer
Paulo Fehlauer

More by Paulo Fehlauer

View profile
    • Like