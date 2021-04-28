Paulo de Castro

Expat_account creation

Paulo de Castro
Paulo de Castro
  • Save
Expat_account creation questions travel search bar questionnaire radio button checklist registration form registration ios app verification code verification account sign up sign in mobile portfolio
Download color palette

Some weeks ago, I was asked to build a product that helps people relocating to another country.

I came up with an idea for a mobile application called Expat. 🛫

Account creation screens for the Expat mobile application 📲

Paulo de Castro
Paulo de Castro
Product Designer at Wire™ 👨🏽‍💻

More by Paulo de Castro

View profile
    • Like