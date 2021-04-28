Brand Design - QEMA

QEMA is a company providing services related to sea and air transportation.

The company has developed a network with well established players in sea and air transport on the market, enabling the general public and VSEs to benefit from their services.

//

The design of QEMA's identity was therefore conceived to reflect the company's expertise and professionalism, while conveying the company's innovative side. It was also to facilitate the understanding of the services offered by QEMA through a simple and recognizable logo.

This identity must be a long-term one to generate public commitment to the company's philosophy.

---

Discover the full project on Behance

Looking for a graphic designer ? I would love to hear from you !

Email me at alexandregirolami@gmail.com