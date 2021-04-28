Bluestype Studio

Darlington - Script Monoline Font

Darlington - Script Monoline Font type ui popular illustration logo font font design branding typography design
Hello !
This is our latest product called Darlington. Darlington sweet and simple script with a vintage feel. Get inspired by its modern simplicity!

This font is suitable for branding, t-shirt designs, logos, magazines, quotes, fashion, watermarks, invitations.

Free Download : https://www.fontspace.com/darlington-font-f60736

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
