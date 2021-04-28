Thomas Favre

Full Logo - Personal Branding

Thomas Favre
Thomas Favre
  • Save
Full Logo - Personal Branding brand identity logo design vector minimal logo design logotype design branding
Download color palette

My personal logo realized a few years ago when I started my design journey !
--
Let's work together!
👉🏻 Email me at contact@thomasfavre.com

Thomas Favre
Thomas Favre

More by Thomas Favre

View profile
    • Like