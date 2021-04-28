Mostra Museu: Arte na Quarentena

Structured as a hybrid project - online and offline - Mostra Museu brings together worldwide visual artworks and Brazilian music production in order to spotlight the artistic production carried out during the social isolation period imposed on us all by the pandemic.

Artists were invited to submit their work to an open call. The works were then selected by a duo of curators and are exhibited now on advertisement panels around the city of São Paulo, Brazil.

The trilingual (portuguese + english + spanish) web platform gathers all of the selected artworks, with a filterable profile page dedicated to every single artist + her/his work + video testimonial.

Built with Wordpress.

UI adapted from design by Oscar Nunes.

Visit at https://mostramuseu.com/