HR IT Platform

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hello, Dribbblers! Hope you’re all doing well 😉
We’re back with a new shot — a platform for young graduates striving to enter the IT world 👨🏼💻
Such platform would be interesting for young IT graduates and recruiters 🎓💼
The graduates fill in their profile accompanied by the portfolio in the search of a job in IT industry 🔍
The recruiters in turn search through the candidates list and find “the one” 🕵🏽
On the shot you see the candidate's profile. There the user fills in CV information: education, working experience, hard skills.
⚫️ 🟠 We used the dark theme. The black and dark gray in combination with bright accent spots create a feeling of something mystical and provoke the user to take a closer look at highlighted elements.
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Anastasia Miklashevich
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
