HR IT Platform

We’re back with a new shot — a platform for young graduates striving to enter the IT world 👨🏼‍💻

Such platform would be interesting for young IT graduates and recruiters 🎓💼

The graduates fill in their profile accompanied by the portfolio in the search of a job in IT industry 🔍

The recruiters in turn search through the candidates list and find “the one” 🕵🏽

On the shot you see the candidate's profile. There the user fills in CV information: education, working experience, hard skills.

⚫️ 🟠 We used the dark theme. The black and dark gray in combination with bright accent spots create a feeling of something mystical and provoke the user to take a closer look at highlighted elements.

Created by Anastasia Miklashevich

