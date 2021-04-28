Gelatinous Cubicle — Famicase 2021

Best time of the year, Famicase exhibit time! Back again with the latest weird game idea, completely drawn in Figma this time ✌️

👨‍💼 GELATINOUS CUBICLE 💀

It’s Monday, and another bunch of adventurers trashed your dungeon over the weekend. There are traps to reset, viscera to scrub, and reports to file—not to mention the monthly Break Room Mixer! Can you do it all and still gossip at the watercooler?