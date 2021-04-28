Quentin Muhl ✨

UI Web | Rainicorn staking 🌈

Quentin Muhl ✨
Quentin Muhl ✨
Hire Me
  • Save
UI Web | Rainicorn staking 🌈 crypto currency coin wallet crypto wallet crypto minimal website dark ui clean nfts nft rainbow unicorn rainicoin ui design ui ux staking bitcoin ethereum
UI Web | Rainicorn staking 🌈 crypto currency coin wallet crypto wallet crypto minimal website dark ui clean nfts nft rainbow unicorn rainicoin ui design ui ux staking bitcoin ethereum
Download color palette
  1. rainicoin_ui_staking.png
  2. ui_rainicoin_staking.png

Hi friends! 👋🏻

Today to follow up on my previous shot, here is the Rainicorn staking page. The project continues and more things are coming.

Can't wait to share this with you. 🔥

Hope you guys will like it and let me know your thought's on that.
----
🔥 You can also follow my work on Instagram & Behance.
💙 As usual press L to share your love!
----
Thanks ✌🏻

Quentin Muhl ✨
Quentin Muhl ✨
Focus on simplicity and usability 🤘🏼
Hire Me

More by Quentin Muhl ✨

View profile
    • Like