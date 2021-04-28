Anna Lisova
Voit Team

Crossword solving app

Anna Lisova
Voit Team
Anna Lisova for Voit Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Crossword solving app abstarct abstraction leveldesign level toggle sounds chart gameapp games game design game pastel color pastel settings ui setting crosswords crossword application app design ui
Crossword solving app abstarct abstraction leveldesign level toggle sounds chart gameapp games game design game pastel color pastel settings ui setting crosswords crossword application app design ui
Download color palette
  1. shot.png
  2. shot 2.png

Hi dribbble!

I want to present my latest work for educational crossword game. With lots of customization options.

Do you like it? Press "L".

Voit Team
Voit Team
Hire Us

More by Voit Team

View profile
    • Like