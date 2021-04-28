Rapid platform - list view animation

Ladies, gentlemen, everyone who loves to keep their work in order— we present our redesign of the Rapid task manager, our recent project!

You want to see all your task information for the day/week/or month? We’ve got you! This animation shows one of the platform’s 5 organization methods, the List View.

We thought that posting a screen would not be enough, so here you can see the full experience of sliding through pages and interacting with task categories.

No matter how many things you have in the list, all the information will be in the palm of your hands thanks to the legible UI and intuitive UX! Keep filling that progress bar ✨

Check out the website: https://rapidplatform.com.au

We are open to new projects! Contact us at friends@flexy.global.

Medium | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Linkedin |