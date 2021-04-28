Tony Dion

Spotify | Logo reDesign

Tony Dion
Tony Dion
Hire Me
  • Save
Spotify | Logo reDesign tony dion music colors logo redesign redesign spotify logo designer logo design logo mark logotype logos logonew logomark logomaker logoinspiration logodesign logodaily logoconcept logoart logo
Download color palette

Spotify logo Redesign.
My take on Spotify logo redesign.
I think company's logo is a bit outdated so tried to remake it with geometric shapes.

Contact:
Tonydionn@gmail.com
Instagram

hope you like it.
Thank you for watching!

Tony Dion
Tony Dion
Graphic Designer
Hire Me

More by Tony Dion

View profile
    • Like