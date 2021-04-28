Trending designs to inspire you
Spotify logo Redesign.
My take on Spotify logo redesign.
I think company's logo is a bit outdated so tried to remake it with geometric shapes.
Contact:
Tonydionn@gmail.com
Instagram
hope you like it.
