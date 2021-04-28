Dan Blessing | Design Shark®

Stevensville Yellowjackets Brand ID (3/3)

Stevensville Yellowjackets Brand ID (3/3) rebranding apparel bold illustration vector court design logotype high school identity branding sports branding monogram icon sports logo logo design s wing school athletics logo
New branding for Stevensville Yellowjackets, a K-12 School located in Stevensville, Montana.
Website | Instagram | Behance

Concept-driven branding for the sport & corporate industries
