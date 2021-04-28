Augmented Reality App

My team and I have worked on a lot of AR Apps previously like Amikasa and ROAR. 3D models can be visualized in AR using AR core. This App has features to compare different 3D models, customize them, capture them and save later for reference. Basically, this App overlays the digital information and immersive content onto the physical world.

This platform is adaptable to the client's needs. Application’s usefulness, usability, and desirability is duly noted based on all direct and indirect interactions. App’s performance is ensured to meet the business requirements and user expectations. The application holds its ground when it comes to Scalability irrespective of fluctuating volumes of services and data.

This App lets you visualize the 3D models in AR which are integrated in real-time in their real environment and sizes. This App gives you the absolute liberty to bring your ideas into reality, increase customer engagement, gamification, and many more.

Some of the features to look out for :

-Access and Share 3D models

-Bring your ideas to life

-HD Screenshots

-Try before Buying for Customers

-Fast Iterations

-Interactive Education

-Scale large areas for big installations

Our solution is market-tested and robust. The applications I create have interactive UIs and clean code. My team and I have a healthy experience in launching start-up apps. I have more than 7 years of experience in app development. I have a team of extremely talented Design and Development team consisting of Front end and Back end Developers, UI/UX Designers, and Project Managers.

You are welcome to reach out to me for any queries or needs related to this App. I would be more than happy to incorporate any other features required by the clients. Besides, clients are also offered free consultations for their ideas.

Cheers!

