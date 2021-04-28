Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Modules Composer - Online Email Builder

Modules Composer - Online Email Builder

Drag & Drop Email Builder with Responsive Email Templates

Price
$59
Buy now
Available on psd2newsletters.com
Design your Email Templates without writing a line of code. Modules Composer is one of the easiest email builders to use for email design production!

Choose a set of 100+ modules or a single template. Simply drag & drop modules from a huge variety of categories like "Menu", "Header", "Services", "Products" etc and build a fantastic newsletter.

Our "All in One" template Infinity, includes all modules from our templates! You can create unlimited designs based on the 400+ modules you have available. Keep in mind that every new template will be included on Infinity.

Live Demo
Infinity (All in One) - Live Demo

Our template is compatible with Mailchimp, SendFox, Campaign Monitor, Constant Contact, Active Campaign, iContact, Freshmail, SendGrid, Aweber, Benchmark, Campaigner, Salesforce, Interspire, Mad mimi, MailerLite, Marketo, Moosend, phpList, Sendinblue, SendPulse, Sendy, VerticalResponse, dotdigital, Emma, EmailOctopus, Klaviyo, ConvertKit, Hubspot, Mailgun, Mailjet and a Generic HTML for any other ESP which is missing from the list. All the features of each platform are fully supported something that makes the customization of the template really easy.

Our Offers
⚠️ Get Lifetime Access to our Email Templates & Email Builder for only €49
Get Access Now

Builder documentation
How to use Modules Composer, our Online Email Builder

Our Presence
Psd2Newsletters Marketplace | Themeforest | Envato Elements | Creative Market

Support
For any question you may have, mail us to support@psd2newsletters.com

Facebook | Twitter

