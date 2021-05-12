Search - DailyUI - 022

Trending designs to inspire you
As a huge fan of Lego I would love to have a website where I can add all the sets in my collection to track the number of pieces and the value of it.
Here is what a search page a such a site could look like.
This is part of the DailyUI Challenge.
Let me know what you think of it and don't hesitate to drop a like! ✌🏼