Search - DailyUI - 022

figma dailyuichallenge dailyui ux ui concept collection website app searching search engine search bar lego search
As a huge fan of Lego I would love to have a website where I can add all the sets in my collection to track the number of pieces and the value of it.

Here is what a search page a such a site could look like.

This is part of the DailyUI Challenge.

Let me know what you think of it and don't hesitate to drop a like! ✌🏼

is a designer with lot of ideas and not enough time...

