Home App - DailyUI - 021

I have always been a huge fan of smart home automatization but I often find app not easy to use or not powerful enough.

For the past few months I've been thinking of a way to create complex automatization and routine for a smart home with a visually appealing and easy to use interface.

This is the first draft of how it could look like as part of the DailyUI Challenge.

Let me know what you think of it and don't hesitate to drop a like! ✌🏼