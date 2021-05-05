Teddy Voisin

Home App - DailyUI - 021

Home App - DailyUI - 021 web dashboard dailyuichallenge dailyui figma ux ui scheme routine scenario design app automation automate smart smarthome
I have always been a huge fan of smart home automatization but I often find app not easy to use or not powerful enough.

For the past few months I've been thinking of a way to create complex automatization and routine for a smart home with a visually appealing and easy to use interface.

This is the first draft of how it could look like as part of the DailyUI Challenge.

This is the first draft of how it could look like as part of the DailyUI Challenge.

