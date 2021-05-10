A word, a week. • 19 • Chroma

This week Zack Lee shows his signature style with a superb piece called Chroma. Vivid colors, basic shapes and music all come together in these 17 seconds of well balanced motion design.

‘A word, a week.’ is an ongoing collaboration to see our animated typefaces in the hands artists we admire. A typeface is never a thing on its own. It’s always meant to be part of something bigger. Each week of 2021 we release a new animation by a new artist. It features a single word, set in an animated typeface from our collection. The artist comes up with the word and gets complete creative freedom. We get to see our type in action, and share the inspiring work with you.

Direction, design, animation & audio: https://zacklee.my

Type design: https://www.typewithpride.com

Type animation: https://www.calango.nl

Typeface in use: Gilbert https://animography.net/products/gilbert

Learn to create your own animated typefaces with our course on Motion Design School at https://motiondesign.school/products/animated-typefaces-with-animography