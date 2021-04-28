Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Juwel

PEROS

Juwel
Juwel
  • Save
PEROS branding illustrator minimal typography illustration flat design vector logo
PEROS branding illustrator minimal typography illustration flat design vector logo
Download color palette
  1. gggggggg.png
  2. PEROS.png

They are looking for a new logo to represent these expansions.
The new logo needs to represent PEROS as a trustworthy, respected, innovative, and reliable partner for their partners.

Must translate to black/white easily

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2021
Juwel
Juwel

More by Juwel

View profile
    • Like