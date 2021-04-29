Flatstudio

Mp3million: Mailbox
Mailbox 💌
Just in case, we have redesigned the support and assistance section. The in-app MailBox allows contacting customer service immediately and informally, without having to write long emails or getting lost among external forums.

Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/entertainment/mp3million

Rebound of
Case study: Mp3million
By Bohdan Kononets
