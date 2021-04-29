Mp3million: Mailbox

Mailbox 💌

Just in case, we have redesigned the support and assistance section. The in-app MailBox allows contacting customer service immediately and informally, without having to write long emails or getting lost among external forums.

Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/entertainment/mp3million

