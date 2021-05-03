A word, a week. • 18 • Change

Instead of fishing for the last remaining fish, let’s fish for plastic! Romain Loubersanes aims for change with his very well crafted animation. Please consider making a donation at the Ocean Cleanup if this animation strikes a chord with you. https://theoceancleanup.com/donate/

‘A word, a week.’ is an ongoing collaboration to see our animated typefaces in the hands artists we admire. A typeface is never a thing on its own. It’s always meant to be part of something bigger. Each week of 2021 we release a new animation by a new artist. It features a single word, set in an animated typeface from our collection. The artist comes up with the word and gets complete creative freedom. We get to see our type in action, and share the inspiring work with you.

Direction, design & animation: http://www.romainloubersanes.com/

Audio: https://www.thechicken.net

Type design: https://black-foundry.com

Type animation: https://calango.nl

