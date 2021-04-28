Design / development for agency website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
LIVE SITE
https://teamorbita.com
THE COMPANY
Team Orbita builds premium digital experiences. They create web, mobile and software solutions for clients that range from startups to multinational conglomerates.
THE PROJECT
Team Orbita needs a website to display their work, introduce their services, drive online traffic and awareness to their company.
MY TASKS
- Designed page layout
- UI design with microinteractions
- Front-end development
TOOLS
HTML / CSS / JavaScript, Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe After Effects
FINAL DELIVERABLES
HTML / CSS / JS and image files
Year: 2019
Project timeframe: 1 month
Status: version 1 completed
Job type: remote
__________________________________
:) Drop me a line: jessicazhangdz@gmail.com