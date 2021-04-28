Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Design / development for agency website

Design / development for agency website front-end development javascript html css agency website desktop website landing page ui ux
LIVE SITE
https://teamorbita.com

THE COMPANY
Team Orbita builds premium digital experiences. They create web, mobile and software solutions for clients that range from startups to multinational conglomerates.

THE PROJECT
Team Orbita needs a website to display their work, introduce their services, drive online traffic and awareness to their company. 

MY TASKS
- Designed page layout
- UI design with microinteractions
- Front-end development

TOOLS
HTML / CSS / JavaScript, Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe After Effects

FINAL DELIVERABLES
HTML / CSS / JS and image files

Year: 2019
Project timeframe: 1 month
Status: version 1 completed 
Job type: remote

:) Drop me a line: jessicazhangdz@gmail.com

UI design & Front end development
