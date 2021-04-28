Design / Development Agency Website

LIVE SITE

https://teamorbita.com

THE COMPANY

Team Orbita builds premium digital experiences. They create web, mobile and software solutions for clients that range from startups to multinational conglomerates.

THE PROJECT

Team Orbita needs a website to display their work, introduce their services, drive online traffic and awareness to their company.

MY TASKS

- Designed page layout

- UI design with microinteractions

- Front-end development

TOOLS

HTML / CSS / JavaScript, Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe After Effects

FINAL DELIVERABLES

HTML / CSS / JS and image files

Year: 2019

Project timeframe: 1 month

Status: version 1 completed

Job type: remote

:) Drop me a line: jess@teamorbita.com