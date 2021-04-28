Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ninox User Interface Evolution - Part 2

Another refreshing visual design transformation with our friends at Ninox.

We developed an iconography system that is both scalable and individually customizable. Each product user gets to pick their favorite color. The result: product stickiness increase by 16%.

👁‍🗨 Read full case study

