Neumorphism and buttons

Neumorphism really caught my interest a short while ago. It has potential to bring affordances that popular flat design struggles to do. This is my first time playing around with neumorphic design.

Credit for animations to https://dribbble.com/Michelle_Robles

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
