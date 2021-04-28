Neumorphism and buttons

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Neumorphism really caught my interest a short while ago. It has potential to bring affordances that popular flat design struggles to do. This is my first time playing around with neumorphic design.
Credit for animations to https://dribbble.com/Michelle_Robles