T for Bernard Tschumi - Architype Alphabet Project

T for Bernard Tschumi - Architype Alphabet Project 36daysoftype abstract type minimal johannlucchini graphics architecture alphabet typography illustration graphic design
  1. Letter T.png
  2. Letter T2.png

T for Bernard Tschumi, and his Alesia Museum.

Swipe to see the building photographied by © Christian Richters

Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.

More to come... See you soon!
I am open to new projects! contact@johannlucchini.com

Instagram I Website

Branding, Graphic Design & Illustration in Paris, FR.
