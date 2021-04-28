T for Bernard Tschumi - Architype Alphabet Project

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
T for Bernard Tschumi, and his Alesia Museum.
Swipe to see the building photographied by © Christian Richters
Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.
More to come... See you soon!
________
I am open to new projects! contact@johannlucchini.com
Instagram I Website