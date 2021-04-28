Trending designs to inspire you
The model shows that our capabilities can be
used for any type of client while leaving room for
the designers to decide how to solve the
challenge.
We call the model the AwesomeIT model.
Work created by Eva-Maria Faergemann and myself.
