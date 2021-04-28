[E-learning] Meeting planner UI/UX design

Meeting planner is a powerful tool with minimalistic Ui and intuitive UX, which helps you to keep all your meetings and appointments in one place, as well as makes your life a lot less hectic.

The app itself is certainly solid. You can create events and reminders, send meeting requests, and schedule appointments.

Check out the neat design and how easy the app feels to navigate. This is for sure a great tool to process all your meetings and keep everything in sight!