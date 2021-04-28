Anatoliy

Mobile application for yacht charter

Mobile application for yacht charter
Have a project idea? I are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net,
Hi guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.
Well, some more apps from me ✌🏻

This cool concept was created for a yacht rent company🛥
The yachts are of a high price segment, so the task was to make a minimalistic, austere and modern design.
With the help of an advanced filter, the user will be able to select even yachts with a swimming pool and a helipad 🛥

This video was a great addition to the app design.
Don't you think so? 🤔

A digital designer that's keen on simplicity and usability
