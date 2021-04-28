Creatype Studio

Quickly Sustain Modern Serif

Quickly Sustain is a modern serif font which a chic and feminine style that perfect for your latest project.

Quickly Sustain is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.

Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/quicklysustain

