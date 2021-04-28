Sinha Draws Logo

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Finally, I've come with my own logo.
I've joined the two tools I mostly work on that's the Pathfinder tool and the Brush tool. This is how I've come up with the idea of incorporating both icons and made my own monogram.
I'd love to know your feedback.
For business enquiries :
I'm always available at
Mail : shiddharthasinha@gmail.com
Telegram : https://t.me/SinhaDraws
Socials :
https://linktr.ee/SinhaDraws