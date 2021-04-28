Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sinha Design

Sinha Draws Logo

Sinha Design
Sinha Design
  • Save
Sinha Draws Logo minimalistic logo icon design minimal logo illustration branding illustrator
Download color palette

Finally, I've come with my own logo.

I've joined the two tools I mostly work on that's the Pathfinder tool and the Brush tool. This is how I've come up with the idea of incorporating both icons and made my own monogram.

I'd love to know your feedback.
______________________________________________________

For business enquiries :
I'm always available at
Mail : shiddharthasinha@gmail.com
Telegram : https://t.me/SinhaDraws

Socials :
https://linktr.ee/SinhaDraws

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2021
Sinha Design
Sinha Design

More by Sinha Design

View profile
    • Like