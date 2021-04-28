Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Line Art Dove and Cross

Line Art Dove and Cross emblem modern animal spirituality minimalist bird religion pigeon cross dove illustration geometric sale symbol branding design vector mark identity logo

Line Art Dove and Cross Logo

Line Art Dove and Cross Logo
Line Art Dove and Cross Logo

Line Art Dove and Cross Logo

You can buy this design by accessing the "Buy Now" button on the right of this page. You'll own the copyright and the customization is included.

If you're interested in working together, get in touch :

contact@unomdesign.com

