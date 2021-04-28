Falsetto Signature is a modern handwritten signature with unreadable letter. I call it “unreadable” because you will see it twice when you read text in this font. The space is very close and the font is flat are the characteristics of this font.

Falsetto Signature best uses for signature, heading, cover, branding, invitation, label, poster, logos, quotes, product packaging, header, merchandise, social media & greeting cards and many more.

In Zip Package :

– Falsetto Signature otf

– Falsetto Signature ttf

– Falsetto Signature woff

Comes with feature :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Ligature

– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message.

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

https://fontbundles.net/putracetol-studio/1324913-falsetto-signature-unreadable-signature-font

https://putracetol.com/product/falsetto-signature/