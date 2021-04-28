🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Falsetto Signature is a modern handwritten signature with unreadable letter. I call it “unreadable” because you will see it twice when you read text in this font. The space is very close and the font is flat are the characteristics of this font.
Falsetto Signature best uses for signature, heading, cover, branding, invitation, label, poster, logos, quotes, product packaging, header, merchandise, social media & greeting cards and many more.
In Zip Package :
– Falsetto Signature otf
– Falsetto Signature ttf
– Falsetto Signature woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Ligature
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message.
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
https://fontbundles.net/putracetol-studio/1324913-falsetto-signature-unreadable-signature-font
https://putracetol.com/product/falsetto-signature/