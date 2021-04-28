Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Koichi Watanabe

DailyUI 020 | Location Tracker

Koichi Watanabe
Koichi Watanabe
  • Save
DailyUI 020 | Location Tracker ux ui climbing location tracker
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers.
This is the design of my daily UI.
Hope you like this.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2021
Koichi Watanabe
Koichi Watanabe

More by Koichi Watanabe

View profile
    • Like