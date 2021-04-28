🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Free Dark Green Minimal Business Card Template is a modern and professional corporate design that will certainly stand out from the rest for your forthcoming projects. It contains 2 PSD files with built-in smart object feature, so you can replace text and colors with your design in just a few clicks. This template will look suitable for agency, creative, magazine, photography, artist, designer, freelancers, corporate, professional branding, advertising, graphic design, travel, personal branding, décor, fashion, lifestyle & countless more. You can use it in your upcoming personal and commercial projects.
