Since my student days, I dreamed of illustrating books, especially fairy tales, various romantic and strange stories.
As one of the opportunities, I began to sell my illustrations through stock sites, as well as look for orders over the Internet.
And I thought, how long can you wait for an interesting customer, like a princess in a tower waiting for a knight. After all, I can do it myself.
Rumpelstiltskin is my first completely independent project, and I hope not the last one.