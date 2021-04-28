Atlas Techno

The Asphalt Drum Mix Plant for Oman | Atlas Technologies

Atlas Techno
Atlas Techno
  • Save
The Asphalt Drum Mix Plant for Oman | Atlas Technologies
Download color palette

Atlas Technologies, one of the leading manufacturers of construction equipment supplies mobile asphalt drum mix plants to contractors all over Oman. Recently, it has provided a 60 to 90 tph mix plant to a top-notch road contractor in the country. It was a custom order and staff at Atlas did a precise job where accommodating client needs were concerned. They built the machine exactly as requested to the liking of the customer.

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
Atlas Techno
Atlas Techno

More by Atlas Techno

View profile
    • Like