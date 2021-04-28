Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Praxis Batch 26 Logo study knowledge education yellow logo batch slice modern logo logo praxis
How is your weekend? Hope you enjoy it.
Here my Second exploration of the Educational Institute Logo Design . Like the weekend, hope you enjoy it. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.

Facebook
Behance

Email: iamsahidofficial99@gmail.com

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
