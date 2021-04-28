Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dividedsign

Job Finder App

Dividedsign
Dividedsign
  • Save
Job Finder App jobs gradient job listing job application hiring platform hiring work white dark job finder job design app design app ui application minimal clean app ux ui
Download color palette

Hey Guys🖐️
I'm so happy to share with you my new Job finder App design in both light & dark themes.
I hope you enjoy it. 🎉 Press "L" on your keyboard and follow me to not miss upcoming work. If you want to work with: Dividedsign@gmail.com
www.instagram.com/dividedsign

Dividedsign
Dividedsign

More by Dividedsign

View profile
    • Like