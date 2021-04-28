Aadil Mehraj

3D Motion Graphics for an EV Trade Show

3D Motion Graphics for an EV Trade Show
#Created 3D assets in Autodesk Maya
#Scene created in Element 3D
#Motion Graphics & Compositing in Adobe After Effects

