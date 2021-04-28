Normform

0058

Normform
Normform
0058 bauhaus poster art design geometry illustration modern art brutalism grid color modernism shape minimal poster freebie pattern artwork geometric vector abstract
Bauhaus inspired vector artwork made with abstract geometric forms and deconstructed elements. Square composition.

The artwork image is available for free for personal and commercial use on our website: https://normform.art/0058

Normform
Normform

