WhatsApp - Short 2

whatsapp redesign whatsapp dark app dark theme dark mode dark ui conceptual concept design application design application ui mobileappdesign mobileapp mobile figma design figma uidesign ui
*WhatsApp: new updates are coming soon...! Conceptual UI trending designs are added to the resting one. I hope its seems to be nice. actually I have done this by mixing the designs of existing versions of WhatsApp and Telegram applications, and basically done with dark light mode.

