Maria Talerenko

The online store homepage 18+

Maria Talerenko
Maria Talerenko
  • Save
The online store homepage 18+ web design ux ui online store online shop figma
Download color palette

My goal is to develop the main page of the online store on the course from WayUp. The layout is made for educational purposes.

Tasks:
1. make a prototype of an online store;
2. develop a design.

I spent 2 days.

Photos are taken from Unsplash. Icons are taken from Iconify.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2021
Maria Talerenko
Maria Talerenko

More by Maria Talerenko

View profile
    • Like