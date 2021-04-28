Ohio Gold & Coins Pitch Deck

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Clean, minimal pitch deck design for a client, Ohio Gold & Coins. Let us know what you think about the design and composition!
Visit our website for more information and inquiries!
www.thegradycameronco.com
Made with: Canva, Photoshop
This presentation is designed with SEO in mind, as well as usability for the person presenting. It also has all of the necessary information on one page which will make it easier for you to edit or update your content if needed!